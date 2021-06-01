 Skip to Content
Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Eastern Oklahoma health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Daphne Hillhouse LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone: 918-616-9813

Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
