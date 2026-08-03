Are you having symptoms of perimenopause or menopause?

Starting July 23, 2025, Dr. Gary Sweet, Women's Reproductive & Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner will be seeing Women Veterans on Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments are available face to face at Ernest Childers Clinic or virtually via VVC appointments.

The clinic will focus on management of all aspects of menopause, including medication, education, osteoporosis prevention, and management of B12, Vitamin D and stress.

If you're interested in an appointment, please contact your PCP and ask them to submit "Menopause Consult".