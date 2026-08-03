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Women Veterans care

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

A collage of women servicemembers in uniform.

Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling.
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Popular Health Care Topics for Women Veterans

  • Enrolled women Veterans can now schedule gynecology appointments without needing a referral from primary care.

  • Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, and women Veterans are no exception.

  • VA provides maternity coverage and care coordination to help create a seamless maternity care experience.

  • If you are having challenges building your family, you are not alone. At VA, we understand that trying to build your family can place stress on you and your relationships. We are here to support you. VA covers a wide range of fertility treatments, procedures, and services.

  • Diabetes affects the way your body produces and uses insulin. In patients who are diabetic, the body either doesn't make enough insulin or can't use the insulin it makes effectively. This leads to elevated sugar levels in your bloodstream, which can cause serious health problems such as heart disease, vision loss, kidney disease, numbness, and weakness.

  • Publications and reports created by the Office of Women's Health.

Women Veterans Program Staff

Vanessa Meuniot.

Vanessa Meuniot

Women Veterans Medical Director

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Michele Reeves.

Michele Reeves RN

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone:

Patricia Byrd.

Patricia Byrd

Women Veterans Mental Health Program Director

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Makyla Clark.

Makyla Clark RN

Women’s Health RN Navigator - Maternity Care, Pap, and Mammography Coordinator

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone:

Stephanie Frink.

Stephanie Frink

Women's Health Nurse Navigator/Mammography Coordinator

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Tia miller.

Tia Miller

Women's Health Nurse Navigator/Reproductive Health

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Kellie Zimmerman.

Kellie Zimmerman

Women Veteran Inreach/Outreach Coordinator

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Kuma Kennedy.

Kuma Kennedy LMFT

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Jennifer Chafin-Van Dusen LCSW

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Therapist

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone:

Gary Sweet.

Gary Sweet

Reproductive and WV Mental Health Pharmacist

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Videos

Downloads

Maternity Care Coordinators monthly campaign
Women Veterans Diabetes Poster

Upcoming and Recurring Clinics

Women Veterans Menopause Treatment Clinic

Are you having symptoms of perimenopause or menopause?

Starting July 23, 2025, Dr. Gary Sweet, Women's Reproductive & Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner will be seeing Women Veterans on Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments are available face to face at Ernest Childers Clinic or virtually via VVC appointments.

The clinic will focus on management of all aspects of menopause, including medication, education, osteoporosis prevention, and management of B12, Vitamin D and stress.

If you're interested in an appointment, please contact your PCP and ask them to submit "Menopause Consult".

Women Veterans Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation Clinic

Are you having symptoms of a weakened pelvic floor or urinary incontinence?

Starting July 24, 2025, Ashley Sells, PT, DPT will be seeing Women Veterans in the new pelvic floor rehab clinic. This clinic will be on Thursdays in Muskogee.

The clinic will focus on management of pelvic floor issues, especially urinary incontinence.

If you're interested in an appointment, please contact your PCP and ask them to submit "Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Consult".

Other resources

  • Get news and updates about women Veterans' health care at VA Eastern Oklahoma delivered right to your email.

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Eastern Oklahoma.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Eastern Oklahoma and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

  • The VA App Store puts health care into your hands. Explore tools created to help Veterans and their VA care team manage physical and mental wellness.

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