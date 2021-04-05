Women Veteran care
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Lena Weaver RN
Women Veteran Program Manager
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-577-4277
Jennifer Chafin-Van Dusen LCSW
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Therapist
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-610-2035
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services