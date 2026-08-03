Women Veterans care
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
New Women Veterans Clinics are Waiting for You
Women Veterans Menopause Treatment Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling.
- Lifestyle wellness services
Popular Health Care Topics for Women Veterans
Enrolled women Veterans can now schedule gynecology appointments without needing a referral from primary care.
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, and women Veterans are no exception.
VA provides maternity coverage and care coordination to help create a seamless maternity care experience.
If you are having challenges building your family, you are not alone. At VA, we understand that trying to build your family can place stress on you and your relationships. We are here to support you. VA covers a wide range of fertility treatments, procedures, and services.
Diabetes affects the way your body produces and uses insulin. In patients who are diabetic, the body either doesn't make enough insulin or can't use the insulin it makes effectively. This leads to elevated sugar levels in your bloodstream, which can cause serious health problems such as heart disease, vision loss, kidney disease, numbness, and weakness.
Publications and reports created by the Office of Women's Health.
Women Veterans Program Staff
Vanessa Meuniot
Women Veterans Medical Director
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Michele Reeves RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone:
Patricia Byrd
Women Veterans Mental Health Program Director
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Makyla Clark RN
Women’s Health RN Navigator - Maternity Care, Pap, and Mammography Coordinator
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone:
Stephanie Frink
Women's Health Nurse Navigator/Mammography Coordinator
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Tia Miller
Women's Health Nurse Navigator/Reproductive Health
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Kellie Zimmerman
Women Veteran Inreach/Outreach Coordinator
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Kuma Kennedy LMFT
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Jennifer Chafin-Van Dusen LCSW
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Therapist
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone:
Gary Sweet
Reproductive and WV Mental Health Pharmacist
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Women Veterans Program Newsletters
Read the latest newsletter and past editions as well.
- August 2026 Newsletter
- July 2026 Newsletter
- June 2026 Newsletter
- May 2026 Newsletter
- April 2026 Newsletter
- March 2026 Newsletter
- February 2026 Newsletter
- January 2026 Newsletter
- December 2025 Newsletter
- November 2025 Newsletter
- October 2025 Newsletter
- September 2025 Newsletter
- August 2025 Newsletter
- July 2025 Newsletter
- June 2025 Newsletter
- May 2025 Newsletter
- April 2025 Newsletter
- March 2025 Newsletter
- January/February 2025 Newsletter
- October 2024 Newsletter
- August 2024 Newsletter
- July 2024 Newsletter
- June 2024 Newsletter
- May 2024 Newsletter
Videos
Downloads
Upcoming and Recurring Clinics
Women Veterans Menopause Treatment Clinic
Are you having symptoms of perimenopause or menopause?
Starting July 23, 2025, Dr. Gary Sweet, Women's Reproductive & Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner will be seeing Women Veterans on Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments are available face to face at Ernest Childers Clinic or virtually via VVC appointments.
The clinic will focus on management of all aspects of menopause, including medication, education, osteoporosis prevention, and management of B12, Vitamin D and stress.
If you're interested in an appointment, please contact your PCP and ask them to submit "Menopause Consult".
Women Veterans Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation Clinic
Are you having symptoms of a weakened pelvic floor or urinary incontinence?
Starting July 24, 2025, Ashley Sells, PT, DPT will be seeing Women Veterans in the new pelvic floor rehab clinic. This clinic will be on Thursdays in Muskogee.
The clinic will focus on management of pelvic floor issues, especially urinary incontinence.
If you're interested in an appointment, please contact your PCP and ask them to submit "Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Consult".