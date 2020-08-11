 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Health clinic locations

Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

9322 East 41st Street
Tulsa, OK 74145-3721
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

McAlester VA Clinic

2 East Clark Bass Boulevard, The Doctor's Building
McAlester, OK 74501-4282
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387
McAlester-image

McCurtain County VA Clinic

903 South East Washington Street
Idabel, OK 74745-3333
Directions
Main phone: 580-920-7200
Idabel-Clinic-2019

Muskogee East VA Clinic

2414 East Shawnee Road
Muskogee, OK 74403-1530
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
JCM_East

Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic

10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building
Tulsa, OK 74128-1530
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387
11th_street

Vinita VA Clinic

269 South 7th Street
Vinita, OK 74301-3737
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387
Vinita-2019-FL

Yale Avenue VA Clinic

5110 South Yale Avenue, 51 Yale Building, Suite 200
Tulsa, OK 74134-7401
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387 x3781
Tulsa-Dental-Clinic

Other nearby VA locations