Campus map

The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 8921 South Mingo Road., is an outpatient clinic only and does not provide emergency care services.

If you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away.

Non-VA Emergency Care Notification

Promptly notify VA after receiving emergency care at a community emergency department. Notification should be made within 72 hours of admission to a community medical facility.

This allows VA to assist the Veteran in coordinating necessary care or transfer, and helps to ensure that the administrative and clinical requirements for VA to pay for the care are met.

A Veteran or caregiver should call 1-844-72HRVHA or (1-844-724-7842) or email VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov.