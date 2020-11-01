News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Eastern Oklahoma-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Oklahoma health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 888-397-8387 Ext. 3704.
VA now Giving COVID-19 Vaccinations to all Veterans & Spouses & CaregiversMarch 31, 2021
Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
$120 million in federal funding approved for new VA hospital in TulsaDecember 28, 2020
On Dec. 27, 2020, the president signed a law approving $120 million in federal funding for a new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT), which will be the first hospital to be built under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2016 (CHIP-IN Act).
Eastern Oklahoma VA begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with ModernaDecember 22, 2020
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) began vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facilities to go smoke-free on October 1, 2019September 30, 2019
As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) commitment to provide excellent health care for Veterans, VA will implement a new policy restricting smoking by employees, patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors at its health care facilities on Oct. 1, 2019.
VA Opening McAlester VA Outpatient ClinicNovember 08, 2018
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic on Nov. 13, which will be located at 2 E. Clark Bass Blvd. in the McAlester Regional Health Center.
VA to hold Open House for New Tulsa Dental ClinicOctober 09, 2018
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House for a new Tulsa VA Dental Clinic on Oct. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Veterans and the general public are invited to attend.
VA adds additional Office Space for Mental Health Services in Tulsa, New Call CenterJune 12, 2018
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) invites Veterans and the public to attend a Ribbon Cutting & Open House on June 19 for a new Mental Health Addition and Call Center at the Tulsa VA Behavioral Medicine Clinic, located at 10159 E 11th Street.
McCurtain County VA Clinic to hold Grand OpeningSeptember 13, 2017
The McCurtain County VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 903 SE Washington St. in Idabel, will hold a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.
New Name for Muskogee VAJuly 31, 2015
The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee is now officially called the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS).
VA Medical Center to celebrate 90th AnniversaryJune 04, 2013
The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (JCMVAMC) will celebrate its 90th Anniversary on June 14 with a ceremony at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Five Civilized Tribes Museum, which is adjacent to the medical center.