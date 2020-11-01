News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Eastern Oklahoma-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Oklahoma health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 888-397-8387 Ext. 3704.

VA now Giving COVID-19 Vaccinations to all Veterans & Spouses & Caregivers March 31, 2021 Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

$120 million in federal funding approved for new VA hospital in Tulsa December 28, 2020 On Dec. 27, 2020, the president signed a law approving $120 million in federal funding for a new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT), which will be the first hospital to be built under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2016 (CHIP-IN Act).

Eastern Oklahoma VA begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna December 22, 2020 The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) began vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facilities to go smoke-free on October 1, 2019 September 30, 2019 As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) commitment to provide excellent health care for Veterans, VA will implement a new policy restricting smoking by employees, patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors at its health care facilities on Oct. 1, 2019.

VA Opening McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic November 08, 2018 The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic on Nov. 13, which will be located at 2 E. Clark Bass Blvd. in the McAlester Regional Health Center.

VA to hold Open House for New Tulsa Dental Clinic October 09, 2018 The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House for a new Tulsa VA Dental Clinic on Oct. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Veterans and the general public are invited to attend.

VA adds additional Office Space for Mental Health Services in Tulsa, New Call Center June 12, 2018 The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) invites Veterans and the public to attend a Ribbon Cutting & Open House on June 19 for a new Mental Health Addition and Call Center at the Tulsa VA Behavioral Medicine Clinic, located at 10159 E 11th Street.

McCurtain County VA Clinic to hold Grand Opening September 13, 2017 The McCurtain County VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 903 SE Washington St. in Idabel, will hold a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

New Name for Muskogee VA July 31, 2015 The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee is now officially called the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS).