Eastern Oklahoma VA Celebrates Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

April 18, 2022

Muskogee , OK — In recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will honor its volunteers with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging citizens to give back.

Volunteers have been valued partners at VA for more than 75 years and have provided countless hours of support to Veterans.

In Fiscal Year 2021, 71 volunteers contributed 7,953 hours caring for Veterans. Their volunteerism and donations were valued at approximately $288,360.

“We are so thankful for our volunteers at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System,” said Shantel McJunkins, assistant chief for Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). “We have a dedicated group of individuals who show up day-after-day to support the VA Mission and the Veterans we serve. Our VA volunteers provide a vital service, and we are always looking to add to the team.”

National Volunteer Week presents an opportunity for other civic-minded individuals to join the ranks of VA volunteers. EOVAHCS currently has opportunities open in Muskogee and Tulsa for DAV Drivers, Inpatient Transportation, Information Desk, Greeters, Concessions, Comfort Cart and its new Compassionate Contact Corps Program (virtual).

Air Force Veteran Rod Ramsell has been a volunteer at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center for six years, where he volunteers at the Information Desk.

“After I retired, I started coming to the medical center for my health care,” said Ramsell. “I appreciated the service I got and wanted to be a part of it. I really enjoy visiting with Veterans and the opportunity to continue serving in some way.”

No medical experience is necessary to become a VA volunteer and volunteers are encouraged to share ideas on how they would like to give back using their unique skills.

To become a VA volunteer, contact CDCE at 918-577-3622 or shantel.mcjunkins@va.gov to learn more.