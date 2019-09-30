Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facilities to go smoke-free on October 1, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2019

Muskogee , OK — As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) commitment to provide excellent health care for Veterans, VA will implement a new policy restricting smoking by employees, patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors at its health care facilities on Oct. 1, 2019.

The Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.

“This policy change is consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors and employees at our facilities and is an important element of improving our health care system,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “It will reduce the harmful effects of smoking, including exposure to second and third-hand smoke, as well as increase safety and reduce fire hazards caused by smoking.”