Grand Opening to be held for Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

December 1, 2009

Print

Muskogee , OK — The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the Vinita VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. The clinic is located at 269 S. 7th St. in Vinita.

Special guests include Vinita Mayor Joe Johnson, State Senator John Ford, former State

Senator Ben Robinson, who is representing U.S. Rep. Dan Boren, and Deputy Network Director Bryan Bayley, from VA’s South Central Health Care Network. The Vinita High School Band and Choir will perform the National Anthem and the Joint Service Color Guard from Broken Arrow will present the colors.

This is the third community based outpatient clinic for the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, which is located in Muskogee. Its other clinics are in Tulsa and Hartshorne. The hospital and clinics provide care to over 45,000 enrolled veterans.

The Vinita clinic will serve approximately 4,200 veterans who live in Mayes, Craig, Ottawa, Rogers, and Nowata counties. Approximately 25 VA staff will provide primary care, mental health, social work and lab services.