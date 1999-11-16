Groundbreaking Ceremony held for VA's New Tulsa Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

November 16, 1999

Muskogee , OK — The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for VA’s new outpatient clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20th at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at 41st St. and Mingo next to St. John’s Family Clinic.

Special guests include Melinda Murphy, Executive Assistant for the Under Secretary for Health; and Dr. Dala Jarolim, Chief of Staff at the Muskogee VAMC. A color guard unit will also be provided by the 4th Marine Division from Broken Arrow.

Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served.

The new Tulsa Outpatient Clinic will be a single-story building with 41,103 occupiable square feet designed with the veteran in mind.

The facility will provide outpatient and ambulatory care services, featuring a more functional layout to support primary care. It also allows for improvements with modern heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and sprinkler systems. In addition, the location is ideal for the majority of the veteran population since the city’s population has shifted south and east of the former clinic. There will also be plenty of parking with 254 spaces on hand.

The 15-year lease was awarded to Heidorn & Heidorn, from Schickshinny, Penn., which includes one five-year renewal option. The clinic’s current lease at 635 W. 11th St. has been extended until September 2000 to allow time for construction of the new facility.

Construction of the clinic begins December 6 and will cost approximately $760,000. A dedication is planned for August 2000.