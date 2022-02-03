Limited VA Health Care services on Feb. 4, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
February 3, 2022
Muskogee , OK — The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and all other outpatient locations for Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will have limited services available at all outpatient clinics on Feb. 4, 2022 and will honor all scheduled appointments unless otherwise notified.
If you have a face-to-face appointment and want to verify operational status before departure or would like to change an appointment to a telephone or virtual visit, please call us at 888-397-8387.
Please also check our Facebook page (Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System - Home | Facebook) or our website www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/ for the latest information.
Nita McClellan, Communications director
918-577-3704