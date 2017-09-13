McCurtain County VA Clinic to hold Grand Opening

PRESS RELEASE

Muskogee , OK — The McCurtain County VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 903 SE Washington St. in Idabel, will hold a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, District 2, will serve as the keynote speaker. Former Rep. Dan Boren, District 2, Mark E. Morgan, Director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, and Michelle S. Lee, President and CEO STG International, Inc., will also provide remarks.

The public is invited to attend. Tours of the clinic and refreshments will be available following the ceremony.

In February 2017, the VA awarded STG International, Inc. (STGi) a contract to operate a brand new CBOC in McCurtain County, OK, part of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

The McCurtain County CBOC provides a full range of onsite and tele-health services for Veterans in the southeast Oklahoma area to include primary care, mental and behavioral health, laboratory, and women’s health services. The new CBOC is approximately 7,000 square feet and is projected to serve 1,300 enrolled Veterans within the first year.