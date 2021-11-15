Muskogee VA needs volunteers

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2021

Muskogee , OK — At the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, we have a special place where people can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. You can serve as a VA volunteer.

The following positions are the most crucial at this time:

DAV drivers : Pick-up Veterans at their residences and transport them to and from their VA medical appointments. Training is provided.

: Pick-up Veterans at their residences and transport them to and from their VA medical appointments. Training is provided. Escort Volunteers : Take patients from one area of the medical center to another as requested using wheelchairs and/or gurneys. It can also include delivering necessary paperwork. Training is provided.

: Take patients from one area of the medical center to another as requested using wheelchairs and/or gurneys. It can also include delivering necessary paperwork. Training is provided. Front Entrance Greeters : This position will be stationed at one of the two main entrances of the medical center to greet Veterans and other visitors. They will also help answer questions on where services are located and offer wheelchair assistance. Training is provided.

: This position will be stationed at one of the two main entrances of the medical center to greet Veterans and other visitors. They will also help answer questions on where services are located and offer wheelchair assistance. Training is provided. Information Desk: This position will sit at the Main Lobby Information Desk and assist Veterans and visitors with directions to clinics or other services within the medical center. Training is provided.

If you are interested in volunteering for any of these positions, please contact Shantel McJunkins at 918-577-3622 or shantel.mcjunkins@va.gov to learn more. Whatever your interests, we’ll match your talents with one of our many opportunities.