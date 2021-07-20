New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic Opens in Tulsa

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2021

Print

Tulsa , OK — On July 19, the new 180,000 square foot Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa opened its doors for Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma. The clinic replaces the Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street, which will close on August 8, 2021.

Watch Welcome Message from Director Mark Morgan

Watch Parking Video

The new clinic, across the street from Hillcrest Hospital South, will offer new services such as chemotherapy and infusion, endoscopy and mammography.

“I would like to welcome all Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma to the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic,” said Mark Morgan, director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be opening a greatly expanded clinic that offers more imaging services, increased women’s health care, primary care and behavioral health. You’ll find that access to the clinic is much easier than the current clinic on 41st with expanded parking for Veterans, family, and staff. It’s an honor for me and my entire staff to offer this new health care clinic to our Veterans.”

The week of July 19-24, the clinic is only providing pharmacy, lab and telehealth-dermatology services. The new Veterans Canteen & retail store also opened on July 19.

Beginning July 26, the clinic will provide primary care, radiology, prosthetics, specialty clinics, nutrition & food service and social work services. In the next several weeks, other services will also open such as mental health, dental, optometry and rehab.

Services offered will include:

A-H

Audiology, Blind and low vision rehabilitation, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, Cancer care, Cardiology, Dental, Dietary care, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Hand Surgery, Hematology

I-P

Lab, Mental Health, MOVE! Program, Nephrology, Neurology, Optometry, Orthopedics,

Otolaryngology, Pain Management, Palliative Care, Patient Advocates, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Primary Care, Podiatry, Prosthetic and Sensory Aids, Pulmonary

R-Z

Radiology, Rheumatology, Social Work, Telehealth, Urology, Veteran Service Officers, Women’s Clinic, Wound Care

Enroll for VA Health Care

To enroll for VA health care, please visit Register For Care | VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

Appointments

To schedule an appointment with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, please call 888-397-8387.

Volunteering

To volunteer at the new Tulsa clinic, please email O’lei Pettit at olei.pettit@va.gov or call Voluntary Service at 918-577-3622.