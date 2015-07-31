New Name for Muskogee VA

PRESS RELEASE

July 31, 2015

Muskogee , OK — The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee is now officially called the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS).

The new name accurately reflects the geographic area that the VA covers, which is 25 counties in Eastern Oklahoma, and includes the Muskogee hospital and outpatient clinics in Tulsa, Hartshorne and Vinita.

However, the name does not alter the congressionally authorized names for Muskogee and Tulsa. The hospital in Muskogee is still named the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and the clinic in Tulsa is still the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.