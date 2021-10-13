New Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic to hold hiring fair on Oct. 20

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2021

Print

Tulsa , OK — The new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 8921 South Mingo Road in Tulsa, will hold a Hiring Fair on Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Main Lobby.

VA has openings at its new Tulsa Clinic in the following areas:

Business Office

Dental

Environmental Management

Equal Employment Opportunity

Logistics

Medical Administration

Nursing Service

Nutrition & Food

Pharmacy

Primary Care

Social Work

Some opportunities are also available at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.

Please come dressed for success and ready to interview with the following documentation:

Resume

DD-214 (Member copy (4) preferred)

Two Forms of Federally Recognized Identification

SF 15, SF 50 (If Applicable)

Service Connection Award Letter (If Applicable)

VA form 10-10EZ

For assistance with completing a federal resume, please visit USAJOBS Help Center | What should I include in my federal resume?.

Applicants must also bring two valid forms of identification to the event such as driver’s license, social security card, voter ID, etc. A list of acceptable documents can be found at Form I-9 Acceptable Documents | USCIS.

To RSVP, applicants can call 918-577-3600 or just drop by the Hiring Fair. Due to interviews, applicants will need to register in person by 7:30 p.m.