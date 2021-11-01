News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Eastern Oklahoma-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Oklahoma health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 888-397-8387 Ext. 3704.

McCurtain County VA Clinic to hold Grand Opening September 13, 2017 The McCurtain County VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 903 SE Washington St. in Idabel, will hold a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

New Name for Muskogee VA July 31, 2015 The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee is now officially called the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS).

VA Medical Center to celebrate 90th Anniversary June 04, 2013 The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (JCMVAMC) will celebrate its 90th Anniversary on June 14 with a ceremony at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Five Civilized Tribes Museum, which is adjacent to the medical center.

Grand Opening to be held for Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic December 01, 2009 The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the Vinita VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. The clinic is located at 269 S. 7th St. in Vinita.

Public invited to Renaming of Tulsa Outpatient Clinic after Medal of Honor Recipient May 28, 2008 The public is invited to another historic event for the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on May 27. On that day, the medical center will celebrate the renaming of its Tulsa Outpatient Clinic after Ernest Childers, the first Native American to receive the Medal of Honor in World War II.

VA Medical Center to Open Inpatient Rehab Unit February 06, 2007 The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and Open House for the new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m. The unit, located on the fifth floor of the bed tower, will begin admitting patients on Feb. 20.

Public invited to Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center Rededication Ceremony November 22, 2006 The public is invited to a historic event for the VA Medical Center in Muskogee on Nov. 30, 2006. On that day, the medical center will celebrate its renaming as the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.

Public Invited to Open House at VA Medical Center for New Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit July 25, 2006 The VA Medical Center is hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting for their new Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit on July 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Veterans Invited to Open House at New Location of Tulsa VA’S Behavioral Medicine Service February 23, 2006 The Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic (TOPC) is hosting an Open House at their newly relocated Behavioral Medicine Service on Feb. 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. VA’s Behavioral Medicine Service is now located at 10159 E. 11th St., Suite 100, in the Guaranty Building at 11th and Hwy. 169.