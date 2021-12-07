Telephone town hall for Veterans living in Vinita Area: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

December 7, 2021

Muskogee , NE — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Telephone Town Hall for Veterans living in the Vinita area next Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic.

At that time, Veterans who receive their health care at the Vinita Clinic will be automatically called using the telephone number on file with VA. No registration is necessary.

To proactively join the call without the automatic call, dial 833-998-1749.