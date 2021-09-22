Telephone town hall for women Veterans: Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2021

Print

Tulsa , OK — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Telephone Town Hall with women Veterans on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss VA services and the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa.

To join the Telephone Town Hall, women Veterans enrolled for VA health care will be called automatically, but Veterans who are not enrolled can call 833-998-1749 on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

To enroll for VA health care, call 888-397-8387, Ext. 4. Veterans can also visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.

For help with your online application, call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT to get help with your application.