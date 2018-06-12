VA adds additional Office Space for Mental Health Services in Tulsa, New Call Center

PRESS RELEASE

Muskogee , OK — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) invites Veterans and the public to attend a Ribbon Cutting & Open House on June 19 for a new Mental Health Addition and Call Center at the Tulsa VA Behavioral Medicine Clinic, located at 10159 E 11th Street.

Previously, VA was leasing the first floor at the Guaranty Office Building, a six-story, multi-tenant office building. Now, VA has leases for the 1st, 2nd and 5th floors at the Guaranty Office Building which increases VA’s space from 19,970 usable square feet from the previous 10,600 usable square feet.

The 1st floor will be dedicated solely for mental health specialty programs, while the new 2nd floor will be dedicated for general mental health appointments and the Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center (PRRC).

The PRRC is designed to be a support center and place of learning for Veterans diagnosed with a serious mental illness. PRRC's provide Veterans with daily programming that will inspire and assist them to reclaim their lives, instill hope, validate strengths, teach life skills, and facilitate community integration in meaningful, self-determined roles.

PRRC is currently providing services for 20 Veterans, and with the new space, the program will be able to serve 60 Veterans. PRRC will also provide showers and a laundry facility for Veterans.

Additionally, VA hopes to offer new mental health groups for all Veterans such as anxiety and depression management, recovery and psychotherapy groups and social skills groups.

“We are very excited to have this additional space for mental health services in Tulsa,” said Dr. Chelf, Chief, Behavioral Medicine Service. “We think it’s going to have a very positive impact on our Veteran’s experience, as well as our staff experience. We hope to expand some of our therapeutic activities and increase the number of Veterans that we serve in the Tulsa area.”

On the 5th floor, EOVAHCS will also operate a new Call Center which will answer all clinical calls. The Call Center initiative is intended to improve customer service for Veterans, respond to questions and concerns, and reduce call wait times and dropped calls.

To operate the Call Center, VA has hired an additional 30 staff, which includes medical support assistants, registered nurses and pharmacy technicians. To reach the Call Center, Veterans can dial 888-397-8387.