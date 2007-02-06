VA Medical Center to Open Inpatient Rehab Unit

PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2007

Muskogee , OK — The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and Open House for the new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m. The unit, located on the fifth floor of the bed tower, will begin admitting patients on Feb. 20.

The 20-bed unit will offer patients a variety of programs to help them recuperate from strokes, poly trauma, hip and knee replacements, as well as amputations.

Staff will include rehab nurses, a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, therapeutic recreation, neuro-psychologist, social worker, dietitian, administrative director, and the medical director, who is a physiatrist (one who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation).

A unique feature of the unit is the transitional living room which is designed to help the patient and staff identify possible barriers and problems patients may face when they are back home.

The small, apartment-style room is equipped with modern conveniences like a cook stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer, and a standard bed. The idea is to closely simulate the home environment so patients can learn how to adapt when they return to their homes.

The average stay for a patient will be approximately five days for orthopedic patients and up to 23 days for stroke patients.