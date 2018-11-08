VA Opening McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

November 8, 2018

Muskogee , OK — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic on Nov. 13, which will be located at 2 E. Clark Bass Blvd. in the McAlester Regional Health Center.

As part of the opening, EOVAHCS will close the Hartshorne VA Outpatient Clinic and provide care for Veterans at the new McAlester location.

The new clinic will provide an additional 3,000 sq. ft., which will allow VA to open an additional Primary Care Team and serve more Veterans in the area. The move will also allow VA to form a new partnership with McAlester Regional Health Center. Enrolled Veterans can schedule an appointment at the McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic by calling 1-888-397-8387. Veterans who would like to receive care at the McAlester clinic, but not enrolled for VA health care, can contact our eligibility office at 1-888-397-8387, ext. 1535.

A Ribbon-Cutting and Open House will be scheduled after the holidays.