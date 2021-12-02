VA opening new clinics in Bartlesville and Claremore

PRESS RELEASE

December 2, 2021

Muskogee , OK — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is in the process of opening a new clinic in Bartlesville, roughly an hour north of Tulsa, In addition, a new clinic will also open soon in Claremore. Both clinics will be in located in Cherokee Nation.

The decision to close the VA clinic in Vinita was not in VA’s long-term plan to serve Veterans in the area. The property holder in Vinita increased lease costs outside of fair market value during the lease renewal.

Based upon market research analyzing where Veterans live in the region, the consideration area was expanded to include Craig County (where Vinita is located), as well as Rogers County and Mayes County. However, VA will continue to look for a workable location in Craig County.

“VA is committed to providing Veterans with high quality health care no matter where they live,” said Mark Morgan, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Director.

The Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic will remain open until the new clinic opens in Claremore. The Claremore VA Outpatient Clinic is expected to open the end of 2022.

Veterans will also have the option to transfer to the new Bartlesville clinic, scheduled to also open the end of 2022.