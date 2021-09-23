VA Suicide Prevention Program to host Veteran resource fair on Sept. 28 in Tulsa

PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2021

Tulsa , OK — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Suicide Prevention Program is hosting a free resource fair for Veterans, service-members, family members and supporters.

The event will be held at the Tulsa Vet Center, located at 14002 E. 21st St., on Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VA and community organizations will be available to provide information about their services and Veteran Service Organizations will be present to help Veterans with VA disability claims.

The event will also have door prizes, corn hole and snacks!

For more information, please call Daphne Hillhouse, VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator, at 918-616-9813