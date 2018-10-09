VA to hold Open House for New Tulsa Dental Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2018

Muskogee , OK — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House for a new Tulsa VA Dental Clinic on Oct. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Veterans and the general public are invited to attend.

The Tulsa VA Dental Clinic, located at 5110 South Yale, Suite 200, officially opened on Aug. 13.

The Dental Clinic was previously located at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa and had four treatment rooms. The new clinic has 12 treatment rooms and will allow VA to increase access for Veterans in Tulsa.

The clinic is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment in Tulsa, please call 918-628-2574 or toll free 888-397-8387, ext. 2574. In Muskogee, call 918-577-3781 or toll free at 888-397-8387, ext. 3781.

Light refreshments will be served during the Open House.