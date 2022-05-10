Veteran and Family Resource Fair to be held May 17 in Muskogee

PRESS RELEASE

May 10, 2022

Print

Muskogee , OK — A free resource fair for Veterans, service-members, family members and supporters will be held May 17 in Muskogee. Sponsored by the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s Suicide Prevention Program and Tulsa Vet Center.

The Veteran and Family Resource Fair will be held at Hatbox Hall, located at 524 S. 40th St., from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

VA and community organizations will be available to provide information on their services. In addition, Veteran Service Organizations will be on hand to help Veterans with VA disability claims. There will also be door prizes and snacks!

For more information, contact Daphne Hillhouse, VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator, at 918-616-9813 or at daphne.hillhouse@va.gov