Veterans Invited to Open House at New Location of Tulsa VA’S Behavioral Medicine Service

February 23, 2006

Muskogee , OK — The Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic (TOPC) is hosting an Open House at their newly relocated Behavioral Medicine Service on Feb. 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. VA’s Behavioral Medicine Service is now located at 10159 E. 11th St., Suite 100, in the Guaranty Building at 11th and Hwy. 169.

Special guests include Congressman John Sullivan and Adam C. Walmus, Director of the Muskogee VA Medical Center. Tours will be available and light refreshments will be served.

The reason for moving Behavioral Medicine Service out of TOPC is their need for more space to serve more veterans and add programs. New for veterans in 2006 is the addition of an Intensive Substance Abuse Therapy Program.

In Fiscal Year 2005, Tulsa VA’s Behavioral Medicine Service saw 3,738 veterans with a total of 25,410 visits. With the addition of the new substance abuse program, the clinic expects to see 800 more veterans with 10,000 additional visits.

The new location consists of approximately 10,000 square feet, which is 4,000 sq. ft. more than its previous location. The increased space allows for an additional group therapy room for a total of three, and adds 10 more offices, which will accommodate the added staff for the substance abuse program and allow the clinic to work with medical interns.

The vacant space left behind at TOPC will be used to add additional primary care teams and other services for veterans.