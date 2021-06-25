Former Prisoners of War Program
Several new presumptive disabilities have recently been added for former Prisoners of War (Ex-POW). If you are an Ex-POW and have one of these designated conditions, you are eligible to be rated for these new service-connected conditions. There is an advantage to you and your spouse even if you are already 100% service-connected.
Ex-POW Presumptive Disabilities
- No Length of Internment Requirement
- Psychosis
- Any anxiety states including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Dysthymic disorder including depressive neurosis
- Cold injury with documented exposure
- Post-traumatic osteoarthritis
- Atherosclerotic heart disease
- Hypertensive vascular disease
- Stroke
- Osteoporosis with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Internment 30 Days or Greater
- A vitaminosis
- Beriberi and beriberi heart
- Chronic dysentery
- Helminthiasis
- Malnutrition and optic atrophy
- Pellagra and any other nutritional deficiency
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Peripheral neuropathy except where directly
- Related to infectious causes
- Cirrhosis of the liver
- Osteoporosis
Dependency and Indemnity Compensation
Payable to the surviving spouse (and children in some cases) of an Ex-POW:
- Who dies from a service-connected disability.
- Was continuously rated 100% serviceconnected for at least one year immediately preceding death
- Special Benefits for Surviving Spouse Aid and Attendance
Spouse may be eligible for Housebound or Aid and Attendance if daily living assistance is needed.
Pagette Beatty LCSW
Transition Care Management Program Manager, Former POW Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-913-5893