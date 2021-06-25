Former Prisoners of War Program

Ex-POW Presumptive Disabilities

No Length of Internment Requirement

Psychosis

Any anxiety states including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Dysthymic disorder including depressive neurosis

Cold injury with documented exposure

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis

Atherosclerotic heart disease

Hypertensive vascular disease

Stroke

Osteoporosis with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Internment 30 Days or Greater

A vitaminosis

Beriberi and beriberi heart

Chronic dysentery

Helminthiasis

Malnutrition and optic atrophy

Pellagra and any other nutritional deficiency

Irritable bowel syndrome

Peptic ulcer disease

Peripheral neuropathy except where directly

Related to infectious causes

Cirrhosis of the liver

Osteoporosis

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation

Payable to the surviving spouse (and children in some cases) of an Ex-POW:

Who dies from a service-connected disability.

Was continuously rated 100% serviceconnected for at least one year immediately preceding death

Special Benefits for Surviving Spouse Aid and Attendance

Spouse may be eligible for Housebound or Aid and Attendance if daily living assistance is needed.