Our Harm Reduction Program includes:

Respectful, Non-judgmental, non-condemning, non-confrontational care that emphasizes personal responsibility and harm reduction

Harm Reduction kit that contain materials such as: Sterile syringes Alcohol pads Cotton balls Condoms Sharps container Fentanyl test strips

HIV, Hepatitis, STD and other infection testing

Education: Details on how reusing or sharing needles or equipment can lead to infection Clean injection technique Safe Infection Practices Brochure

Vaccinations to prevent infection

Naloxone (Narcan) prescription to prevent overdose

Link Veterans to other services that might be indicated.

Medication access: Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infection Medication for opioid use disorder: Buprenorphine/naloxone (Suboxone®) Naltrexone (Vivitrol®) Naloxone (Narcan®) for Opioid Overdose



Who can participate?

Veterans eligible for healthcare. A prescription for the kit is required, additionally items may also be prescribed individually by a VA provider. Ask at Ernest Childers or Jack C Montgomery pharmacy to contact a prescriber for you. Kits may be pick-up or mailed.

Our hope is that we will reduce the likelihood of overdose, prevent HIV and hepatitis and ultimately engage patient to treatment of substance use disorder