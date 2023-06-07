Inpatient Rehabilitation Program
The Inpatient Rehabilitation Program at the VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System is a comprehensive rehabilitation program devoted to helping our Veterans achieve their highest level of functional independence.
Our facility has a 15-bed Acute Rehabilitation Unit that provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Inpatient Rehabilitation Program provides medical oversight and interdisciplinary team-based services for qualified Veterans with physical and/or disabling conditions who are enrolled in the VA system. These conditions may be from recent events or serious complications that have worsened from long-term illnesses. You may be referred to the Rehab Program by a provider from any VA or non-VA facility. Eligibility for intensive inpatient rehab will depend upon your need for care, ability and willingness to participate, and predicted outcome for improvement. Co-payments may be billed for this service.
What do we do?
The Inpatient Rehabilitation Program maximizes the function and well-being of our patients through skilled therapies after injury or illness. We evaluate your needs, help you set goals, and restore function or adapt to new challenges. We provide education and and caregiver training to family and friends. We review your medications and help you plan for discharge. We also Design an outpatient medical & therapeutic plan to help you maintain an optimal level of function after you leave the hospital.
Inpatient Rehabilitation health care resources
Rehab Providers
A Physiatrist (a doctor that specializes in rehabilitation medicine) and Nurse Practitioners. Together will manage your medical issues and coordinate your rehab services. Other physicians such as Neurologists, Cardiologists, Surgeons, Podiatrists, internists or other physicians may be consulted to assist with the your medical or rehab needs.
Nursing
Nursing staff will provide 24-hour care, focusing on day-to-day care to help you with your rehabilitation goals, wounds, pain management, education of medications and carry-over of the skills learned during therapy sessions.
Physical Therapy
Physical Therapists evaluate and provide treatment for your mobility needs, focusing on strength, endurance, coordination, balance and range of motion. They assist and educate on the use of equipment and exercise programs to promote the highest level of independence.
Occupational Therapy
Occupational Therapists evaluate and provide treatment for your daily needs such as getting dressed, grooming, eating and transfers. They will work on activities that will improve balance, strength, endurance, coordination, reach and grasp. They set and maintain goals to work on activities that will help you safely return to previous activities at home, such as cooking, cleaning and doing laundry. They may also educate to utilize adaptive equipment to reach personal goals.
Speech Therapy
Speech Therapists evaluate and provide treatment for patients with swallowing disorders to improve the ability to eat and drink. They also provide therapy for patients who may need to work on speaking, reading, writing or understanding what others are saying. They also provide therapy to patients who may have difficulty remembering, thinking or solving everyday problems.
Recreational Therapy
Recreational Therapists evaluate and provide treatment using leisure and recreational opportunities. They will provide education and resources in your areas of interest. They accommodate community re-entry outings to assist with transition into the community.
Music Therapy
Music therapy utilizes techniques such as listening to, reflecting on, and creating music under the guidance of a trained music therapist to improve your emotional and physical well-being.
Social Work
Social workers provide support, counseling, education and appropriate discharge planning to you, your family/caregiver to assist with a safe discharge plan.
Respiratory Therapy
Respiratory Therapists provide care to Veterans with serious and long term breathing difficulties. Services are available 24/7.
Nutrition
Registered Dietitians evaluate and provide appropriate nutrition recommendations, education to you and your family/ caregiver about appropriate and healthy diet choices.
Chaplain Service
Chaplains provide spiritual and emotional support.
Wound Care
The Wound Care Team provide care for wounds with skin care and provide education.