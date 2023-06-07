Our facility has a 15-bed Acute Rehabilitation Unit that provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Inpatient Rehabilitation Program provides medical oversight and interdisciplinary team-based services for qualified Veterans with physical and/or disabling conditions who are enrolled in the VA system. These conditions may be from recent events or serious complications that have worsened from long-term illnesses. You may be referred to the Rehab Program by a provider from any VA or non-VA facility. Eligibility for intensive inpatient rehab will depend upon your need for care, ability and willingness to participate, and predicted outcome for improvement. Co-payments may be billed for this service.

What do we do?

The Inpatient Rehabilitation Program maximizes the function and well-being of our patients through skilled therapies after injury or illness. We evaluate your needs, help you set goals, and restore function or adapt to new challenges. We provide education and and caregiver training to family and friends. We review your medications and help you plan for discharge. We also Design an outpatient medical & therapeutic plan to help you maintain an optimal level of function after you leave the hospital.

Inpatient Rehabilitation health care resources