We offer a multidisciplinary team approach consisting of a Psychiatrist, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Registered Nurses, Peer Support Specialist and Program Support Assistant who partner with you to identify needs and coordinate care. We are dedicated to helping achieve one’s unique potential. Recovery touches every part of the Veteran's life and we are honored to be a part of that journey.

ICMHRS Locations:

Tulsa Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM) Team

Muskogee Enhanced Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (E-RANGE) Team

Vinita Enhanced Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (E-RANGE) Team

Mission

The mission of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services is to individualize and optimize the health status, quality of life, and community functioning of Veterans with Severe Mental Illness to meet their recovery goals.

ICMHRS may be right for you if:

You are eligible for VA health care benefits

You are living with one of these mental health challenges: Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Severe Major Depression & Severe Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

You currently reside in the catchment area

Services Offered

All Veterans engage in recovery planning with the assistance of ICMHRS team members. Services may include but are not limited to:

Long Term Intensive Case Management and Support

Frequent Visits in the Home, Work or Community Setting

Life Skills Development

Community Living Skills Assistance

Medication Management and Education

Health Care Service Coordination

Crisis Management

Homeless Prevention and Housing Coordination

Individual Therapy

Social Skills and Recreation Group Therapy

Benefit Assistance

Work Therapy Program Coordination

Peer Support Services

Family/Care Provider Support and Education

Contact Info

For questions, please contact your VA mental health provider.