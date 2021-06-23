Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services
Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services (ICMHRS) provide clinical community-based case management services to Veterans diagnosed with Severe Mental Illness (SMI), severe functional impairment, and high inpatient mental health unit utilization, in coordination with existing community and VA services.
We offer a multidisciplinary team approach consisting of a Psychiatrist, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Registered Nurses, Peer Support Specialist and Program Support Assistant who partner with you to identify needs and coordinate care. We are dedicated to helping achieve one’s unique potential. Recovery touches every part of the Veteran's life and we are honored to be a part of that journey.
ICMHRS Locations:
- Tulsa Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM) Team
- Muskogee Enhanced Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (E-RANGE) Team
- Vinita Enhanced Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (E-RANGE) Team
Mission
The mission of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services is to individualize and optimize the health status, quality of life, and community functioning of Veterans with Severe Mental Illness to meet their recovery goals.
ICMHRS may be right for you if:
- You are eligible for VA health care benefits
- You are living with one of these mental health challenges: Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Severe Major Depression & Severe Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
- You currently reside in the catchment area
Services Offered
All Veterans engage in recovery planning with the assistance of ICMHRS team members. Services may include but are not limited to:
- Long Term Intensive Case Management and Support
- Frequent Visits in the Home, Work or Community Setting
- Life Skills Development
- Community Living Skills Assistance
- Medication Management and Education
- Health Care Service Coordination
- Crisis Management
- Homeless Prevention and Housing Coordination
- Individual Therapy
- Social Skills and Recreation Group Therapy
- Benefit Assistance
- Work Therapy Program Coordination
- Peer Support Services
- Family/Care Provider Support and Education
Contact Info
For questions, please contact your VA mental health provider.