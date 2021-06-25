Million Veteran Program (MVP): A Partnership with Veterans

Joining MVP involves:

Filling out surveys through the mail or online about health and lifestyle

Providing a blood sample for genetic analysis

Permitting MVP access to information from health records on an ongoing basis

Agreeing to future contact by MVP for additional research opportunities.

Please visit us at mvp.va.gov to join or to learn more about MVP. Contact the MVP Info Center toll-free at 866-441-6075 or email askMVP@va.gov with any questions or to schedule an MVP visit.

You can also stop by our MVP Office at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Room 1C138-1, and speak with MVP staff.

Our team looks forward to helping more Veterans learn about and potentially enroll in MVP.