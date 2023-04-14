Research and Development
For more than 95 years, the VA Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans through healthcare discovery and innovation.
Research and Development is an essential part of the medical center's mission and plays an important role in the healthcare Veterans receive. The expansion on knowledge, techniques and innovative products improves prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for our Veteran population.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System (EOVAHCS) Research and Development Service is here to work collaboratively with other VA research services, academic affiliate and public/private research investigators to improve the well-being and treatment of its veteran population.