IRB, Privacy, Research Compliance

The EOVAHCS Research Office is pleased to announce the adoption of the VA Innovation and Research Review System (VAIRRS). VAIRRS is the VA's enterprise version of IRBNet, a web-based software used by administrators, committee members, and researchers for electronic protocol submission/management and review and oversight of research. VAIRRS is currently in a phased implementation at all VA medical centers with research programs.

All submissions to the IRB, IACUC, SRS and RDC (e.g., new protocols, amendments, continuing reviews, closures) must be submitted electronically via VAIRRS. E-mail and hard copy submissions will not be accepted. Investigators can self-register for a VAIRRS account and submit protocols at gov.irbnet.org

VA researchers are required to obtain approval from the local VA Research and Development Committee prior to executing research.

Study forms and templates are in VAIRRS. You can download blank copies from the VAIRRS Forms & Templates page. Certain forms that are submitted outside of VAIRRS are available on the LINK page.

Accessing VAIRRS

You can access VAIRRS from virtually any computer by visiting gov.irbnet.org. VAIRRS does not require a connection to the VA network.

All users must be registered to access VAIRRS. New users can create an account by clicking on the “Register Now to get started!” link located on the login page. Be sure to select Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center as your organization when registering.

ALL Principal Investigators, Co-Investigators, study coordinators/primary contact personnel and study staff MUST create and activate a VAIRRS account.