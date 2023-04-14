Research and Development: Funding Opportunities
The VA’s Office of Research & Development in Washington, D.C offers funding opportunities to those internal VA researchers or affiliates holding a 5/8ths or more joint appointment.
Access to some RFA information is only available through the VA intranet using a VA computer or approved remote access. Externally accessible links are provided for additional information.
To accept VA funding, Academic Affiliate’s must agree to accept a VA paid appointment of at least 25 hours per week (5/8th).
For more information on VA funding please contact the Research Service Office
Funding Resources:
- VA R&D Funding Resources https://www.research.va.gov/funding/
- ORD Wide Requests for Applications https://www.research.va.gov/funding/rfa.cfm
- Proposal Guides & Templates Proposal Guidance and Templates (va.gov)
- Submission Calendar http://www.research.va.gov/funding/process/submission-calendar.cfm
Extramural Funding
Veterans Research and Education Foundation
VREF-151
The Veterans Research & Education (VREF) foundation is a 501c3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to facilitate biomedical research and education benefiting Veterans at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System (EOVAHCS). EOVAHCS extramural research is processed through VREF-151.
In 1988 Congress passed Public Law 100-322 (now codified at section 7361-66 of title 38, United States Code) that allowed Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers to establish nonprofit research corporations (NPCs) to provide flexible funding mechanisms to administer non-VA research funds, forming a unique public/private partnership which dramatically broadened VA’s ability to benefit from private and non-VA public support for research conducted at VA medical centers.
Major Areas of Research:
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Arthritis
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Diabetes
- Gastrointestinal Health
- Homelessness
- Mental Health
- Obesity
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- Vision Loss
- Women's Health