Research and Development: Funding Opportunities

Access to some RFA information is only available through the VA intranet using a VA computer or approved remote access. Externally accessible links are provided for additional information.

To accept VA funding, Academic Affiliate’s must agree to accept a VA paid appointment of at least 25 hours per week (5/8th).

For more information on VA funding please contact the Research Service Office

Extramural Funding

Veterans Research and Education Foundation

VREF-151

The Veterans Research & Education (VREF) foundation is a 501c3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to facilitate biomedical research and education benefiting Veterans at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System (EOVAHCS). EOVAHCS extramural research is processed through VREF-151.

In 1988 Congress passed Public Law 100-322 (now codified at section 7361-66 of title 38, United States Code) that allowed Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers to establish nonprofit research corporations (NPCs) to provide flexible funding mechanisms to administer non-VA research funds, forming a unique public/private partnership which dramatically broadened VA’s ability to benefit from private and non-VA public support for research conducted at VA medical centers.

