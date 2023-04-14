Research Investigators

All VA research staff (clinical and non-clinical) conducting VA research must be credentialed and privileged (if applicable) as required by current local, VA, and VHA requirements (see VHA Handbook 1100.19, VHA Directive 2012-030, VA Handbook 5005). Research staff may only perform those activities in a research study that are allowed by the job series to which they were appointed, have the relevant credentials and privileges, and are allowed by their research scope of practice.

An Investigator is any individual who conducts research including, but not limited to, the Principal Investigator (PI), Co-Principal Investigator (co-PI), sub-investigator, and Local Site Investigator (LSI). All investigators on a VA research study or program must hold a VA appointment.

Types of Research Investigator Appointments