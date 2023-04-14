Research & Special Programs
Local Areas of Research
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System (EOVAHCS) Research & Development Service is the responsibility research entity for the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. EOVAHCS currently has interest in the following Areas of Research:
- Clinical Trials and Human Subjects Research in the following areas:
- Behavioral Health
- PTSD, Suicidality, Insomnia, Treatment Resistant Depression
- Sleep Medicine
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Geriatric Psychiatry
- Aging, Dementia, Depression
- Cancer Care
- Post COVID Conditions
However, EOVAHCS is interested in learning about joint research opportunities with its community partners which assist in the mission of research and development, and the care of our Nation’s Veteran population.
Please contact us to discuss other potential opportunities by emailing our Research Service at: vhamus_research@va.gov
National Areas of Research
Office of Research & Development
VA research is different from research sponsored by other federal research agencies: VA Research is the only research program focused entirely on Veterans' needs.
VA Research is intramural, meaning only VA employees may conduct research under VA's sponsorship. Typically, VA researchers collaborate with academic institutions. This is an exceptional benefit because it allows VA Research to identify the direct needs of patients at chair and bed side, and to find discoveries and innovations directly in-step with these needs—keeping the Veteran at the center of health care from the very beginning.
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) intramural medical and prosthetic research spending has steadily increased over the years with $750mil and $795mil enacted in years 2020 and 2021, and $882 mil in 2022.
Annual Budget Submission - Office of Budget (va.gov)
More than 60 percent of VA researchers are also clinicians who provide direct patient care, which is important because it allows VA Research to quickly move scientific discovery from the research setting to advancements in health care and to recruit the best and brightest healthcare professionals.
Academic Affiliates and other partners may consider applying for VA Research Intramural funding by accepting a Joint Appointment of 5/8ths or more time as a VA Research Investigator.
VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)
The VA Cooperative Studies Program is the Division of VA Research and Development that is responsible for the planning and conduct of large multicenter clinical trials and epidemiological studies in the Department of Veteran Affairs.
To improve Veteran and national healthcare by conducting cooperative research studies that are well designed, produce high quality data, protect research participants and comply with applicable requirements and standards, while continuously improving the quality management system.
Through collaborative efforts within VA and with other federal, international, university, and Private industry partners, CSP accomplishments have included key research findings across a range of diseases and have helped to provide definitive evidence for clinical practice within VA and the nation.
CSP also maintains a network of Epidemiology Centers, or CSPECs, across the United States. Among their contributions, the CSPECs design and conduct large scale observational epidemiologic studies or studies that determine how often diseases occur in different groups of people and why.
CSPECs also create and maintain data resources that support research nationwide, include the Integrated Veteran Epidemiologic Study Data Resource (INVESTD-R) - VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP) and CSP Epidemiology Analytics Resource (CSPEAR) - VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)
VA Cooperative Studies Program brochure
Learn More You can learn more about CSP and its research initiatives and other activities by emailing csp@va.gov
Extramural Funding
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) extramural research spending totaled about $510 million in fiscal year 2019—nearly half of the $1.1 billion in total spending on VA research. Of the $510 million, federal sources, such as National Institutes of Health, funded $382 million (75 percent), and nonfederal sources, including private entities, academic institutions, state and local governments, and foundations, funded $128 million (25 percent). Spending at the 92 VA medical centers that conducted extramural research in fiscal year 2019 ranged from less than $2 million to more than $10 million (see figure). VA medical centers’ nonprofit research and education corporations (NPC) and academic affiliate partners administered the grants that accounted for 91 percent of the spending. EOVAHCS is a member of the VREF-151 foundation for extramural funding opportunities.
GAO-20-570, Accessible Version, VA RESEARCH: Opportunities Exist to Strengthen Partnerships and Guide Decision-Making with Nonprofits and Academic Affiliates
Extramural Funding opportunities are coordinated between EOVAHCS and the VREF 151 Foundation.
Investigators are encouraged to bring forward potential extramural collaboration opportunities to the EOVAHCS Research Office for consideration.
Veteran Research & Educational Foundation
(VREF 151)
The Veterans Research & Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to facilitate biomedical research and education benefiting Veterans at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System.
All Extramural Funding opportunities must be process through VREF-151 in coordination with EOVAHCS.
Million Veterans Program (MVP)
The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a national research program to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness. Since launching in 2011, over 900,000 Veteran partners have joined one of the world's largest programs on genetics and health.
Veterans who partner with MVP contribute to improving the lives of fellow Veterans and ultimately, everyone. Scientific discoveries from MVP are already underway, helping us reach our goal of transforming health now and for future generations.
Interested in MVP research?
Visit our research page to learn more about new findings from the MVP cohort and how VA investigators and other approved partners can apply for access to MVP data.
VA researchers are using MVP data to learn about a range of health conditions affecting Veterans.
Research Topics Include:
- Cancer
- Mental Health
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Osteoarthritis
- COVID-19
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Diabetes
- Gene Variation
- TBI
- Gulf War Illness
- Substance Abuse Disorders
- Kidney Disease
- Tinnitus
- Macular Degeneration
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
- Informatics
- Suicide Prevention