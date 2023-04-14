Research & Special Programs

Office of Research & Development

VA research is different from research sponsored by other federal research agencies: VA Research is the only research program focused entirely on Veterans' needs.

VA Research is intramural, meaning only VA employees may conduct research under VA's sponsorship. Typically, VA researchers collaborate with academic institutions. This is an exceptional benefit because it allows VA Research to identify the direct needs of patients at chair and bed side, and to find discoveries and innovations directly in-step with these needs—keeping the Veteran at the center of health care from the very beginning.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) intramural medical and prosthetic research spending has steadily increased over the years with $750mil and $795mil enacted in years 2020 and 2021, and $882 mil in 2022.

More than 60 percent of VA researchers are also clinicians who provide direct patient care, which is important because it allows VA Research to quickly move scientific discovery from the research setting to advancements in health care and to recruit the best and brightest healthcare professionals.

Academic Affiliates and other partners may consider applying for VA Research Intramural funding by accepting a Joint Appointment of 5/8ths or more time as a VA Research Investigator.

VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)

The VA Cooperative Studies Program is the Division of VA Research and Development that is responsible for the planning and conduct of large multicenter clinical trials and epidemiological studies in the Department of Veteran Affairs.

To improve Veteran and national healthcare by conducting cooperative research studies that are well designed, produce high quality data, protect research participants and comply with applicable requirements and standards, while continuously improving the quality management system.

Through collaborative efforts within VA and with other federal, international, university, and Private industry partners, CSP accomplishments have included key research findings across a range of diseases and have helped to provide definitive evidence for clinical practice within VA and the nation.

CSP also maintains a network of Epidemiology Centers, or CSPECs, across the United States. Among their contributions, the CSPECs design and conduct large scale observational epidemiologic studies or studies that determine how often diseases occur in different groups of people and why.

CSPECs also create and maintain data resources that support research nationwide, include the Integrated Veteran Epidemiologic Study Data Resource (INVESTD-R) - VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP) and CSP Epidemiology Analytics Resource (CSPEAR) - VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)

You can learn more about CSP and its research initiatives and other activities by emailing csp@va.gov