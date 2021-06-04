Stories
Tulsa VA Pharmacy is Moving
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.
VA wants to protect Veterans against the COVID-19 Delta Variant
Since the COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System in December 2020, we have administered almost 27,000 COVID vaccines to Veterans. More than 13,500 of our Veterans are fully vaccinated. However, that is only 39% of our enrolled Veterans.
Opening July 19, 2021: New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa
SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers
Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
Federal funding approved for new Tulsa VA Hospital
On Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, the president signed a law approving $120 million in federal funding for a new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT), which will be the first hospital to be built under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2016 (CHIP-IN Act).
New Online Travel Pay Website
Beginning November 2, 2020 Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).
VA Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers expands eligibility to Veterans of earlier eras
VA recognizes the critical role family caregivers play in enabling Veterans to stay in their homes, surrounded by their loved ones. That’s why VA has announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
