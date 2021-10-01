Eastern Oklahoma VA Now Giving Flu Shots

The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa are now giving flu shots to enrolled Veterans.

At the Muskogee hospital, a clinic has been set up near outpatient Pharmacy and the Agent Cashier on the 1st floor.

At the Tulsa Clinic, Veterans can check-in with the Red Team on the 2nd Floor.

Appointments for flu shots are not required. Walk-in clinic hours are Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Veterans can also get a flu shot with their primary care team on a walk-in basis.

COVID-19 Vaccines

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System does not offer the Pfizer vaccine and therefore cannot offer Pfizer booster shots.

FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine(s). VA will offer boosters of these vaccines if authorized and recommended.

VA continues to encourage Veterans and caregivers to consider getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

Veterans can call our Call Center at 888-397-8387 to request a vaccination appointment or a COVID-19 test. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 73900 to register.