Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System resumes Million Veteran Program

The Million Veteran Program (MVP): A Partnership with Veterans has re-opened for in-person recruitment and enrollment activities at the Jack C Montgomery VA Medical Center.

The goal of MVP is to learn more about how genes affect health, in order to improve health for Veterans, and ultimately, everyone. MVP uses genetic, military exposure, lifestyle, and health information from MVP Veteran partners to better understand the role of genes and health.

Joining MVP involves:

Filling out surveys through the mail or online about health and lifestyle

Providing a blood sample for genetic analysis

Permitting MVP access to information from health records on an ongoing basis

Agreeing to future contact by MVP for additional research opportunities.

Please visit us at mvp.va.gov to join or to learn more about MVP. Contact the MVP Info Center toll-free at 866-441-6075 or email askMVP@va.gov with any questions or to schedule an MVP visit.



Veterans can also stop by our MVP Office at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, located on the 1st floor, Room 1C138-1.