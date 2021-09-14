Eastern Oklahoma VA to hold Telephone Town Hall for OEF/OIF/OND Veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Telephone Town Hall to engage with Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) & Operation New Dawn (OND) Veterans on Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The town hall will discuss VA and community resources for Veterans and discuss VA’s moral injury program and how it has helped other Veterans.

To join the Telephone Town Hall, OEF/OIF/OND Veterans enrolled for VA health care will be called automatically, but Veterans who are not enrolled can call 833-998-1749 on Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

To enroll for VA health care, call 888-397-8387, Ext. 4. Veterans can also visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.

For help with your online application, call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT to get help with your application.