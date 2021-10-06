New Tulsa VA Clinic opens Endoscopy Suite for Veterans

On Sept. 28, the new Endoscopy Suite at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic began seeing patients with Army Veteran Brian Jackson being the first.

The new Tulsa clinic has allowed VA to expand services for Veterans and Endoscopy is one service not previously offered at the old Tulsa clinic.

"It’s a lot nicer to be able to come to a place like this in Tulsa and not have to go down to Muskogee," said Jackson, who served six years in the 2nd Armored Division.

The Tulsa suite expects to serve approximately 2,000 Veterans per year.

Salina Ogg, Nurse Manager of Endoscopy, said the team has been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new service in Tulsa.

"We have all worked very hard to make our Endoscopy unit a safe, comfortable and hopefully a memorable experience here at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic," said Ogg. "Every one of us feel honored and privileged to be able to serve our Nation’s Veterans."

Ogg said Endoscopic services are vital for cancer prevention and other gastrointestinal issues.

"Having this type of specialty service in the Tulsa area will alleviate access to care issues that have historically been a barrier for Veterans," she said. "They will now have the option to receive care closer to home and have a decreased wait time to be seen."