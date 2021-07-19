Stories
New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic Opens in Tulsa
On July 19, the new 180,000 square foot Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa opened its doors for Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma. The clinic replaces the Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street, which will close on August 8, 2021.
SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers
Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.