COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing

The primary goal of the VA COVID-19 vaccination effort is to protect those we serve from COVID-19, including Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, employees and federal partners.

Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.



If you are not enrolled for VA Health Care, you can apply online right now by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. If you need assistance with completing an application for health care, you can call 1-877-222-8387 Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



To schedule a COVID-19 test, enrolled Veterans should also call 888-397-8387.

