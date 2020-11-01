Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Eastern Oklahoma health care community.
VA to hold Virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Listening Sessions Sept. 28 & Sept. 30
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is conducting virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) listening sessions for Veterans through September in support of Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government.
SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers
Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.