Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Eastern Oklahoma health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma

VA to hold Virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Listening Sessions Sept. 28 & Sept. 30

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is conducting virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) listening sessions for Veterans through September in support of Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government.

Virtual meeting

SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers

Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

