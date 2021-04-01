Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Eastern Oklahoma health care community.
Telephone Town Hall for Veterans Living in Vinita Area: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Telephone Town Hall for Veterans living in the Vinita area next Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic.
SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers
Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.