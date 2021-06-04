 Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Eastern Oklahoma health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma

Marine Veteran thankful for VA health care, encourages other Veterans to enroll

Veteran William Shockey served in the Marine Corps from 1975 to 1979, but didn’t seek to use his VA benefits right away.

A VA nurse listens to the breathing of a Marine Veteran
In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma

Eastern Oklahoma VA celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

The Center for Development and Civil Engagement (CDCE) is on a mission to enhance the Veteran Patient experience at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

Paul Gregory, interim health system director, (right) and assistant director Eugene Schmidt (left) with Navy Veteran Willis Nestlerode

Opening July 19, 2021: New Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
Prev
3 4 5