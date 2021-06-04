Stories
Marine Veteran thankful for VA health care, encourages other Veterans to enroll
Veteran William Shockey served in the Marine Corps from 1975 to 1979, but didn’t seek to use his VA benefits right away.
Eastern Oklahoma VA celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
The Center for Development and Civil Engagement (CDCE) is on a mission to enhance the Veteran Patient experience at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
Opening July 19, 2021: New Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.