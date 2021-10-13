 Skip to Content
Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic to hold Hiring Fair on Oct. 20

The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 8921 South Mingo Road in Tulsa, will hold a Hiring Fair on Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Main Lobby.

VA has openings at its new Tulsa Clinic in the following areas:

  • Business Office
  • Dental
  • Environmental Management
  • Equal Employment Opportunity
  • Logistics
  • Medical Administration
  • Nursing Service
  • Nutrition & Food
  • Pharmacy
  • Primary Care
  • Social Work

Some opportunities are also available at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.

Bring a detailed and current resume and get an interview on the spot!

For assistance with completing a federal resume, please visit USAJOBS Help Center | What should I include in my federal resume?.

Applicants must also bring two valid forms of identification to the event such as driver’s license, social security card, voter ID, etc. A list of acceptable documents can be found at Form I-9 Acceptable Documents | USCIS.

To RSVP, applicants can call 918-577-3600 or just drop by the Hiring Fair. Due to interviews, applicants will need to register in person by 7:30 p.m.

