Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic to hold Hiring Fair on Oct. 20
The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 8921 South Mingo Road in Tulsa, will hold a Hiring Fair on Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Main Lobby.
VA has openings at its new Tulsa Clinic in the following areas:
- Business Office
- Dental
- Environmental Management
- Equal Employment Opportunity
- Logistics
- Medical Administration
- Nursing Service
- Nutrition & Food
- Pharmacy
- Primary Care
- Social Work
Some opportunities are also available at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
Bring a detailed and current resume and get an interview on the spot!
For assistance with completing a federal resume, please visit USAJOBS Help Center | What should I include in my federal resume?.
Applicants must also bring two valid forms of identification to the event such as driver’s license, social security card, voter ID, etc. A list of acceptable documents can be found at Form I-9 Acceptable Documents | USCIS.
To RSVP, applicants can call 918-577-3600 or just drop by the Hiring Fair. Due to interviews, applicants will need to register in person by 7:30 p.m.