Tulsa VA Pharmacy is Moving

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.

VA Pharmacy in Tulsa will permanently close at the 41st St. clinic on July 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. and will re-open at the new 91st St. clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8 a.m. After July 16, Veterans will not be able to refill prescriptions at the 41st St. clinic.

Refill your prescriptions upon receipt of your order to prevent delays.

New Pharmacy Address on July 19, 2021:

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

8921 S. Mingo Rd.

Tulsa, OK 74133

Tulsa Pharmacy Hours:

Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pharmacy Phone Support:

Phone: 888-397-8387, select 1

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.