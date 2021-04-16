VA Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers expands eligibility to Veterans of earlier eras

VA recognizes the critical role family caregivers play in enabling Veterans to stay in their homes, surrounded by their loved ones. That’s why VA has announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).

VA believes the PCAFC expansion will enhance the health and well-being of thousands of Veterans by supporting the caregivers who care for them. Two anticipated changes for the program are improved standardization and increased transparency.

PCAFC expansion will open up the program to eligible WWII, Korean and Vietnam Veterans. In addition, eligibility will change to eligible Veterans who have a single or combined VA service-connected disability rating of 70% or higher. This applies regardless of whether the disability is the result of an injury, illness or disease.

With this expansion, Primary Family Caregivers in PCAFC will also have access to financial planning and legal services.

Currently, PCAFC is only available to family caregivers of eligible Veterans seriously injured in the line of duty on or after September 11, 2001.

Expansion of VA’s PCAFC to eligible Veterans of earlier eras will occur in two phases.

On October 1, PCAFC will expand to eligible Veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty in the active military, naval or air service on or before May 7, 1975.

Two years after the expansion, PCAFC will expand again. Access then will include eligible Veterans from all eras who have a serious injury - incurred or aggravated in the line of duty in the active military, naval or air service.

More Information

For more information, please contact Michael Macon, RN, Caregiver Support Coordinator, at 918-577-0496, or contact the national Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274.

You can also visit the national caregiver program website for more information about the expansion and caregiver resources.