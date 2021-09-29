VA Suicide Prevention Program recognizes Tulsa Police Officer

On Sept. 28, Mark Morgan, director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, presented a VA challenge coin to Tulsa Police Officer Demita Kinnard in recognition of her assistance to the VA Suicide Prevention Program.

Officer Kinnard serves as the mental health officer with the Tulsa Police Department, and supports the VA Suicide Prevention Team by providing field consultation during a mental health crisis involving a Veteran.

Recently, Officer Kinnard was instrumental in getting a suicidal Veteran to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.

When she was alerted to the need, Officer Kinnard asked for the support of another officer, who is a Veteran, and together they visited the Veteran and family.

Together, they were able to build rapport with the Veteran and provide transportation to the hospital for much needed mental health and medical care.

“The VA Suicide Prevention Team relies on Officer Kinnard and others like her to address the mental health needs in our community,” said Daphne Hillhouse, VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator. “Officer Kinnard is committed to her work with the community and shows this by going above and beyond when our VA team reaches out to her.”

If you’re a Veteran having thoughts of suicide, call the Veterans Crisis Line now at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1.