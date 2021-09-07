VA to hold drive-thru Caregiver Resource Fairs

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System invites Veteran caregivers to attend upcoming resource fairs in Tulsa and Muskogee.

Due to COVID-19, resource fairs will be drive-thru. VA staff as well as community partners will be present to answer questions about programs and resources for caregivers.

September 8, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tulsa Vet Center

14002 E. 21st St., Tulsa

September 10, 2021 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Boulevard Christian Church

1700 W. Shawnee St., Muskogee

To learn more, please contact Tammy Warren at Tammy.Warren3@va.gov or 918-310-4628.

More information for caregivers can be found here: Caregiver Support | VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care | Veterans Affairs.